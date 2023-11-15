Hyundai Redesigns Entry-Level EV, the New Kona Electric

The forced move to electrification has shaken up the decades-old hierarchy of brands in the automotive business. Many leaders were caught out by the trend and faced internal resistance that made them slow to adapt. It was and is, however, a golden opportunity for new brands and for established players looking to get ahead. In the latter camp is the Hyundai Motor Group, which has turned out a plethora of stellar EVs, including the first-generation Kona Electric.

Now Hyundai has comprehensively redesigned its entry-level EV. Although the new Kona Electric is not yet on sale in the U.S., we had a chance to spend a day with it near the Nošovice plant in the Czech Republic, where models destined for European markets will be built.Hyundai makes much ado about the fact that the new Kona was designed as an 'electric first.' That may well be, but we find it surprising that you can so easily stuff a conventional powertrain into a vehicle designed to be an EV. In fact, a glance at the new Kona—and the Kona Electric—reveals that the car has not deviated far from its predecesso

