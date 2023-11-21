Hyundai Motor Group's EV Strategy Pays Off in U.S. Market

With the third quarter of 2023 fully in the rearview mirror, we can assess the biggest winners in the U.S. race for electric vehicle supremacy. And from the data we've seen, it looks like the Hyundai Motor Group's 'hold the line' strategy on EVs is working out nicely—all while some rivals start to slow their roll a bit. Following our battery electric vehicle sales analysis of the U.S.

market concerning individual brands—including volume and share of BEVs in the total volume—today we will take a closer look at the larger automotive groups. The report includes 11 manufacturers for which consistent data are available: BMW Group (BMW and Mini, but without data for the Mini Cooper SE model), Ford Group (Ford and Lincoln), General Motors (the BrightDrop delivery van division, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC), Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, but without data for the Hyundai Kona Electric model, Kia and Genesis), Mazda, Mercedes-Benz (excluding its van division), Nissan, Subaru, Toyota Group (Toyota and Lexus), Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche) and Volv





InsideEVs » / 🏆 579. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hyundai Motor BEV Sales Surprisingly Slowed Down In September 2023Last month, the combined wholesale shipments (closely related to production) of Hyundai and Genesis plug-in cars, amounted to *21,639 (down 5% year-over-year).

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Hyundai Motor BEV Sales Surprisingly Slowed Down In September 2023Last month, the combined wholesale shipments (closely related to production) of Hyundai and Genesis plug-in cars, amounted to *21,639 (down 5% year-over-year).

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Samsung SDI to supply EV batteries to Hyundai Motor starting 2026South Korea's Samsung SDI (006400.KS) said on Monday it will supply Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) with electric vehicle (EV) batteries for seven years starting 2026, marking the first battery supply deal between the two companies.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Samsung SDI to supply EV batteries to Hyundai Motor starting 2026Samsung SDI to supply EV batteries to Hyundai Motor starting 2026

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Hyundai Motor's Q3 net profit rises 151%, beats forecastsHyundai Motor's Q3 net profit rises 151%, beats forecasts

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Hyundai Motor's Q3 net profit rises 151%, beats forecastsSouth Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) reported on Thursday a 151% rise in third-quarter profit, boosted by solid sales of high-margin sport utility vehicles and a favourable exchange rate.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »