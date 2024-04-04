Hyundai Leads the Way in Electric Car Sales in the US

All eyes are on China as companies like BYD and Xiaomi grab all the electric car headlines, but Hyundai is quietly leading the way forward in the US when it comes to offering compelling electric cars that buyers actually want. Hyundai Motor America reported that total sales were up 2 percent in March — a healthy increase for any company in the highly competitive car business. But the real news behind those figures is that its electric car sales showed huge gains for the month.
In all, sales of its battery electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid carscompared to a year ago. Sales of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 were up 58 percent in March, while sales of the Tucson plug-in hybrid rose 62 percent, the Tucson hybrid recorded a 48 percent gain, and Palisade hybrid sales rose 58 percent. Total Hyundai EV sales increased 100 percent year over year and sales of all the company’s “eco-friendly” cars were up 35 percent for the month of March on total sales of 11,485 vehicles
Hyundai Electric Cars Sales US IONIQ 5 Tucson Plug-In Hybrid EV
