Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car: A Noisy and Affordable Track Day Toy

It's a little weird to strap yourself into an EV that's raucously idling and burbling as it sits there in the pit lane, but that's exactly what the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car does. Or it did, at least, before the sound system in my car shorted out, leaving me with only my internal monologue and the complaints of its slick Kumho tires for the rest of my sessions behind the wheel.
But my first session inside Hyundai's latest and most powerful racer was a noisy one, the car screaming its way to a simulated redline and barking through each and every pretend gear. It's all silly and it's all unnecessary, but I would argue that no form of motorsport is necessary, so I don't hate it. Sound is just one of the unique touches in Hyundai's latest track day toy, which will soon star in its own one-make race series. With a starting price of around $100,000 plus minimal on-track running costs, the eN1 is far more affordable than your average gutted and caged 601-horsepower racer
