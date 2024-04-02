Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car: A Noisy and Affordable Track Day Toy

It's a little weird to strap yourself into an EV that's raucously idling and burbling as it sits there in the pit lane, but that's exactly what the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car does. Or it did, at least, before the sound system in my car shorted out, leaving me with only my internal monologue and the complaints of its slick Kumho tires for the rest of my sessions behind the wheel.

But my first session inside Hyundai's latest and most powerful racer was a noisy one, the car screaming its way to a simulated redline and barking through each and every pretend gear. It's all silly and it's all unnecessary, but I would argue that no form of motorsport is necessary, so I don't hate it. Sound is just one of the unique touches in Hyundai's latest track day toy, which will soon star in its own one-make race series. With a starting price of around $100,000 plus minimal on-track running costs, the eN1 is far more affordable than your average gutted and caged 601-horsepower racer

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RoadandTrack / 🏆 577. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car Means BusinessWith a bare-bones interior, an extreme aero kit, and a dinner-table-size rear wing, it will compete in the eN1 electric racing series in Korea in late April.

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spawns eN1 Cup electric race carHyundai has developed an electric race car for its Hyundai N Festival one-make racing series.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car Is A Racer With Customizable Sound ProfilesThe Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car continues to be powered by a dual-motor setup with up to 641 hp

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is The Cheapest New Car To Lease In AmericaThe entry-level EV can be leased for just $239 per month for 24 months, and this deal will be in effect until April 1

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is Now The Cheapest Car To Lease In The U.S.With $239/month with no down payment, it's a much better deal than what Tesla is asking for the Model 3.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is Now The Cheapest Car To Lease In The U.S.With $239/month with no down payment, it's a much better deal than what Tesla is asking for the Model 3.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »