Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: A Special Electric Vehicle with Power and Excellence

In an age where electrified performance is as easy as moving a slider or turning a knob, where speed is a question of how quickly you can shuttle ions from anode to cathode, it's honestly a little hard to get excited about yet another big, heavy, dual-motor electric vehicle with an ungodly amount of power. Take the Kia EV6 GT, for example. Great as it is, it feels a bit disconnected at times. It's stupidly fast, sure, but it's also a bit boring.

Kia added the power but forgot about the rest of the experience, the special touchpoints and tweaks that brands like BMW's M division or Mercedes-Benz's AMG have turned into cottage industries. Given that, I didn't know what to expect from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. More power, sure, but would it feel special? Or would it just feel like a bigger hammer? As it turns out, Hyundai N's performance engineers went way above and beyond to create a car that legitimately does feel special—rowdy even, while still delivering all the excellence of the base Ioniq





InsideEVs » / 🏆 579. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch priced from £65,000 in the UKEngine noises and gearshifts for Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - the firm's track-honed mega-hatch

Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 costs up to $4,100 less than in 2023Get in-depth info on the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Hyundai Ioniq BEV U.S. Sales More Than Doubled In October 2023Last month, sales of the Hyundai E-GMP-based all-electric cars - Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 - amounted to 4,218. That's a 167 percent increase year-over-year.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Hyundai Ioniq BEV U.S. Sales More Than Doubled In October 2023Last month, sales of the Hyundai E-GMP-based all-electric cars - Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 - amounted to 4,218. That's a 167 percent increase year-over-year.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 May Be The EV Sedan To Beat Right NowThe Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers efficiency and affordability to go along with that excellent style.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 May Be The EV Sedan To Beat Right NowThe Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers efficiency and affordability to go along with that excellent style.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »