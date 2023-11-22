HEAD TOPICS

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: A Special Electric Vehicle with Power and Excellence

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a big, heavy, dual-motor electric vehicle with impressive power. Unlike other similar vehicles, it offers a special and exciting driving experience, combining speed and excellence. Hyundai N's performance engineers have gone above and beyond to create a car that feels special and rowdy.

In an age where electrified performance is as easy as moving a slider or turning a knob, where speed is a question of how quickly you can shuttle ions from anode to cathode, it's honestly a little hard to get excited about yet another big, heavy, dual-motor electric vehicle with an ungodly amount of power. Take the Kia EV6 GT, for example. Great as it is, it feels a bit disconnected at times. It's stupidly fast, sure, but it's also a bit boring.

Kia added the power but forgot about the rest of the experience, the special touchpoints and tweaks that brands like BMW's M division or Mercedes-Benz's AMG have turned into cottage industries. Given that, I didn't know what to expect from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. More power, sure, but would it feel special? Or would it just feel like a bigger hammer? As it turns out, Hyundai N's performance engineers went way above and beyond to create a car that legitimately does feel special—rowdy even, while still delivering all the excellence of the base Ioniq

