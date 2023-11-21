Hyundai Introduces High-Performance Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai's N division has created the Ioniq 5 N, a high-performance version of the electric vehicle. With 641 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque, it offers a thrilling driving experience without compromising on its core appeal. The N division has established itself as a creator of enjoyable machines in a short period of time.





2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Base Price Slashed By $4,100, Starts At $38,615
Hyundai says the 2024 Ioniq 6 price reductions of up to 10% are due to a 'repackaged SE Standard Range trim' as well as 'production efficiencies and scale.'

