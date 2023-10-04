The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Tesla’s Superchargers are coveted by other automakers because it has more direct current fast-charging plugs in the U.S. than any other network, and its stations are in prime locations along freeway travel corridors.

Hyundai Motor North America said Thursday that new Hyundai electric vehicles in the U.S. will come with the NACS port starting in 2024’s fourth quarter. It will begin in Canada in the first half of 2025. headtopics.com

Hyundai electric vehicles with NACS ports will be able to access more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This will double the size of the DC fast charging network available to Hyundai electric vehicle customers.

Tesla’s electric vehicle plug has steadily moved closer to becoming the industry standard. In June SAE International, formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers, said that it wouldfor Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords. The move by the key U.S. headtopics.com

“This new alliance will provide Hyundai EV owners confidence in their ability to conveniently charge their vehicles and complements our joint venture company to create a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 stations across North America,” José Muñoz, president and global Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor Co.

Read more:

AP »

Hyundai EVs will support Tesla's NACS charging starting in Q4 2024Hyundai has reached a deal to adopt Tesla's NACS charging standard in North America starting in Q4 2024 in the US, with Canada to follow in the first half of 2025.

Hyundai To Use Tesla's NACS Connector In The US Starting In 2024Hyundai says Tesla's Supercharging network will fully support the ultra-fast charging speeds on its E-GMP vehicles, including the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Ioniq 7.

Hyundai To Use Tesla's NACS Connector In The US Starting In 2024Hyundai says Tesla's Supercharging network will fully support the ultra-fast charging speeds on its E-GMP vehicles, including the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Ioniq 7.

Hyundai, Genesis to adopt Tesla's NACS connector from 2024Hyundai and Genesis EV owners in the U.S. will soon be able to use Tesla's charging stations, either with a NACS connector or an adatper.

Tesla Plugs Get Another Charging Win. Hyundai Will Use NACS.Hyundai announced Thursday it would be adopting the Tesla charging plug in North America next year.

Hyundai’s future EVs will also have Tesla’s EV charging portHyundai will feature Tesla’s EV charging port on its future vehicles. The South Korean company is the latest to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard.