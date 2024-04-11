Hyundai and Kia to Produce EV Batteries in India

Hyundai and Kia have partnered with Exide Energy Solutions to produce lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in India . This move is part of their efforts to expand in the India n EV market. India has protectionist policies that have hindered Tesla's entry into the country. Despite its goal of becoming a 100% electric vehicle nation, India 's EV adoption is still relatively low.
However, Hyundai and Kia are preparing for the future electrification of the Indian automotive market
