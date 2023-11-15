Hyundai and Genesis Report Increase in Global Vehicle Sales

Hyundai and its luxury Genesis brand reported a 9.6% increase in global vehicle sales in October compared to last year. However, the growth of all-electric vehicle sales seems to be leveling off. EV sales in October were nearly the same as September, with year-over-year growth barely matching total sales growth. Hyundai and Genesis plug-in car shipments in October amounted to 25,772, up 7% from last year.

