Hyo Joo Kim completes a wire-to-wire win at The Ascendant LPGA in Texas

Kim Hyo-joo, of South Korea, celebrates after winning the LPGA The Ascendant golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)Kim Hyo-joo, of South Korea, lifts the trophy after winning the LPGA The Ascendant golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

Bianca Pagdanganan, the big hitter from the Philippines, closed with a 65 to tie for second with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, who also shot a 65. Lexi Thompson could only manage a 70 in her final found on the LPGA Tour before she tests her game on the PGA Tour in Las Vegas next week. She finished six shots behind in fifth place and never seriously challenged Kim.

Thompson and Sarah Kemp of Australia were the closest to Kim going into the final round. Kemp closed with a 69 and finished fourth. She finished at 13-under 271 and earned $270,000, moving her past $2 million for the year for the first time in her career. Kim first earned an LPGA Tour card when she won the Evian Championship for her only major. This was her sixth career LPGA victory, to go along with 14 titles on the Korean LPGA. She now has won three straight seasons on the LPGA. headtopics.com

Pagdanganan made a late charge with a 30 on the back nine to at least have hope. Thitikul birdied five of her last seven holes. But Kim didn’t buckle over the back nine.

Read more:

AP »

Hyo Joo Kim takes 5-stroke lead into final round at Ascendantitemprop=description content=Hyo Joo Kim takes 5-stroke lead into final round at Ascendant

Hyo Joo Kim maintains 2-shot lead in Ascendant LPGA, with resurgent Lexi Thompson tied for 3rdHyo Joo Kim shot a 3-under 68 on Friday in The Ascendant LPGA to take a two-stroke lead over Sofia Garcia into the weekend, with resurgent Lexi Thompson tied for third. Kim had four birdies and a boge

Kim handles the wind and chill for 70 to build 5-shot lead on LPGAHyo Joo Kim has a five-shot lead going into the final round of The Ascendant LPGA. Kim got off to a rough start in the wind and the chill at Old American Golf…

Kim handles the wind and chill for 70 to build 5-shot lead on LPGAHyo Joo Kim has a five-shot lead going into the final round of The Ascendant LPGA. Kim got off to a rough start in the wind and the chill at Old American Golf Club. So did most everybody else. But after a few early birdies, she atoned with three birdies on the back nine for a 70. That wasn't bad considering only eight players broke 70. Lexi Thompson also had a bad start and salvaged a 71. She is five shots behind along with Sarah Kemp. Kemp had five birdies and an eagle in her round of 69.

Kim Kardashian\u2019s cringiest \u2018American Horror Story: Delicate\u2019 quotesFX\u2019s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres Sept. 20 on FX

Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Roasted Kendall Jenner on American Horror StoryFans are trying to romaine calm after Kim Kardashian's salad scene in American Horror Story seemingly shaded sister Kendall Jenner's cucumber cutting abilities.