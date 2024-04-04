Hybrid Vehicles Gain Popularity as EV Sales Slow Down

EV sales have slowed in the U.S., while hybrid vehicles are gaining popularity. According to Edmunds, the time it takes for an EV to sell has increased from 25 days to 72 days in just over a year. In contrast, standard hybrids only took 16 days to sell at the beginning of 2023 and increased to 25 days.

This rise in popularity for hybrids does not match the trends for other vehicle categories.

