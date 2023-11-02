HYBE Revenue Climbs 21% to $410 Million in Q3

HYBE’s music sales of 264.1 billion won ($201 million) was up 104.4% from the prior-year period and was 7.4% better than the 245.9 billion won ($187 million) in the second quarter. Concert revenue was up 83.9% year over year to 86.9 billion won ($66 million) but fell 44.8% from the prior quarter. of Atlanta-based hip hop label Quality Control has quickly made a major impact. Home to such artists as Migos and Lil Baby, Quality Control accounted for 19% of HYBE’s streaming revenue in the quarter.

United States Headlines Read more: BILLBOARD »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARKETWATCH: AMD's stock drops after earnings as revenue outlook comes in lightData-center revenue was flat with the year-earlier sum but up 21% sequentially

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

CNBC: Space Force awards $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to SpaceX and ULA for 21 launchesThe U.S. Space Force assigned 21 rocket launches to SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA) that are worth about $2.5 billion in total.

Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWYORK: Space Force awards $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to SpaceX and ULA for 21 launchesThe U.S. Space Force assigned 21 rocket launches to SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA) that are worth about $2.5 billion in total.

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Solaredge shares sink 21% after company offers weak Q4 guidanceThis is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

NBCDFW: SolarEdge shares sink 21% after company offers weak Q4 guidanceShares of SolarEdge tumbled on Wednesday after hours, following the solar product manufacturer’s soft guidance for its fourth quarter amid demand…

Source: NBCDFW | Read more ⮕

MININGWEEKLYAUS: Botswana's Debswana rough diamond sales down 21% on weak demandSales of rough diamonds at Debswana Diamond Company fell 21% in the nine months up to September, Botswana's central bank data on Tuesday showed, as demand for gems slowed amid global economic uncertainty.

Source: MiningWeeklyAUS | Read more ⮕