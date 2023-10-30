HYBE And MBC Mend Fences After Four-Year Conflict

On October 30, HYBE’s chairman Bang Si Hyuk made a visit to MBC for an open and candid discussion with MBC’s president Ahn Hyeong Joon, who had extended an invitation as a gesture of regret. During this meeting, Ahn Hyeong Joon expressed his regret for MBC’s past wrong and outdated practices that had caused harm and hurt to HYBE’s artists.

Ahn Hyeong Joon shared, “We firmly agree that there’s a need to establish a relationship between artists and broadcasting companies that befits the respectable status of K-pop. Additionally, we also agreed to improve the long-standing flawed production culture between broadcasting and entertainment companies and to create an environment for content production with mutual respect and consideration.

Bang Si Hyuk also remarked, “I’d like to express my deep gratitude to MBC for their sincere apology and their commitment to improving the rights of K-pop artists. I hope this meeting will serve as a starting point for a new era where a healthy content production environment is established across the entire domestic entertainment industry, transcending the boundaries of our two companies.” headtopics.com

Additionally, during the meeting, Bang Si Hyuk emphasized the critical importance of prioritizing artists’ rights for the sustainable growth of K-pop. He pointed out specific areas that require improvement, such as the practice where artists have to wait an extended period to greet the production team even after the program has ended.

The conflict between HYBE and MBC has persisted for the past four years. It is known to originated in 2019 when BTS performed at a major year-end music show in the United States, preventing their participation in MBC’s annual year-end event “MBC Music Festival” on the same day. Consequently, all artists associated with HYBE have been unable to appear on MBC’s “Music Core” since then. headtopics.com

