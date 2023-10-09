Huskies thrown over fence, abandoned, find loving home after remarkable recovery

from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham CountyTwo husky pups were thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Michigan shelter. However, they both made a miraculous recovery and are adopted.

The puppies were six months old weighing eight and 10 pounds. They were supposed to weigh between 25 and 30 pounds. The shelter said both the dogs suffered from emaciation, parasites and other injuries. The pups also scored a one on the national body scale, which ranges from one to nine with zeno being dead.

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

UW welcomes new Athletic Director at pivotal moment for Huskies footballWhen the University of Washington (UW) announced its new Director of Athletics (AD) Troy Dannen Saturday it did so at a point that is crucial for the University

Three Huskies teams earn double weekend victoriesWeekend results from the University of Saskatchewan Huskies teams, including men's and women's hockey and soccer.

Behind Johnson, UW Running Back Battle Keeps Things InterestingSix different tailbacks have carried the ball for the Huskies this season.

Mattress Mack said 'Astros told him Mattress Firm won't let him throw the first pitch'.Founder of Houston's Gallery Furniture Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale claims his competitor, Mattress Firm, blocked his opportunity to throw out the first pitch for yesterday's ALDS opener.

Why did Alabama football throw instead of kneel at end of Texas A&M game?Get Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA Football News, schedule, recruiting information. View pictures, videos, stats and more at al.com.

Church statement, misconduct allegations throw Tim Ballard’s LDS backers for a loopReligion