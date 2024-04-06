Huskies Escape from Chinese Pet Café, Cause Chaos in Shopping Center

A Chinese shopping center went wild when 100 huskies broke free from a pet café and ran rampant throughout the mall, thanks to a careless employee. 'All the huskies ran out of the café,' a member of staff told Xigua Video, adding: 'It’s very lucky they were found so soon.' Video of the March 12 incident shows the dogs escaping from the 'Haha Husky Cute Pets' café and running in every direction throughout the mall after the owner visited the café.

The dogs hadn’t seen her in a long time, and the staff suggested that her visit whipped the dogs up in excitement. SAN DIEGO MAN REUNITED WITH DOG MISSING SINCE SUMMER — IN MICHIGAN Staff pursued the dogs throughout the mall as they tried to round up the puppers, with one employee succeeding in herding some of the dogs back right away. In one video, a man in a white T-shirt was seen chasing after them as they frantically ran barking with excitement, causing the woman recording the clip to burst out laughing, ViralPress reporte

Huskies Pet Café Shopping Center Chaos Employee

