Husband of NYC day care owner arrested in Mexico after child’s fentanyl death

Felix Herrera-Garcia was reportedly arrested on a bus in Mexico.

Police in New York City shared this image on Sept. 21 of a trap door containing fentanyl and other drugs after it was found at a day care center where investigators say a 1-year-old was exposed to a deadly dose of fentanyl.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskNEW YORK — The husband of the owner of a New York City day care center where a 1-year-old child died of suspected fentanyl was captured in Mexico, several media outlets reported on Tuesday.

