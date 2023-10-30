Husband of mom whose body found wrapped in carpet faces murder rap

Frank Byers, the husband of Oklahoma mom of six Makayla Meave-Byers, whose body was found wrapped in a carpet. has been accused of shooting her in the head so he could establish a relationship with another woman.Iowa woman pummeled, stabbed by daughter and granddaughter in fatal attack: copsin a ditch in Oklahoma has been charged with her murder — accused of shooting her in the head so he could date another woman.

“It’s a little bit of a sigh of relief. To us, it feels like it’s been 10 years even though it’s just been a few weeks,” Meave-Byers’ mother, Barbara Harper, told the outlet.“I can forgive him through Christ, but I am still flesh and I want the death penalty for him and anyone else that helped him.”Frank Byers, the husband of Oklahoma mom of six Makayla Meave-Byers, has been accused of shooting her in the head so he could establish a relationship with another woman.

“We got some results back on some evidence we had been waiting for,” Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie said last week, according to the news outlet. Authorities also found a Walmart receipt for a mop, ammonia and bleach on Byers’ property the day he reported her missing, according to the outlet. headtopics.com

“He was at all the family functions. We would have never… I would have never thought he would do something like this,” Harper told KFOR, though she said she grew suspicious by his behavior after her daughter vanished.

The gun appeared to have been recently fired and had residue on the barrel and breach, officials said.

United States Headlines Read more: nypost »

Oklahoma man found guilty of over 40 counts including child abuse, rapeAn Oklahoma man was found guilty on Thursday of 41 charges including rape and child abuse. Read more ⮕

Oklahoma tumbles to No. 10 in AP Top 25 college football pollOklahoma fell to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 college football poll after its loss to Kansas, while the Jayhawks entered the rankings with Kansas State. Read more ⮕

AP Top 25: Oklahoma falls to No. 10 following loss to KansasOklahoma tumbled down to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 following its loss to Kansas on Saturday. Read more ⮕

AP Top 25: Oklahoma falls to No. 10 following loss to KansasOklahoma tumbled down to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 following its loss to Kansas on Saturday. Read more ⮕

College football ranking: Oklahoma drops in AP poll after Kansas lossThe latest college football AP Top 25 ranking and USA TODAY Coaches Poll results. Read more ⮕

Oklahoma slips to No. 10 as Kansas, Kansas State enter Top 25 pollOklahoma dropped four spots to No. 10, the top five teams held their places and Kansas and Kansas State both entered The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday. Read more ⮕