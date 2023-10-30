Husband of mom whose body found wrapped in carpet faces murder rap

Frank Byers, the husband of Oklahoma mom of six Makayla Meave-Byers, whose body was found wrapped in a carpet. has been accused of shooting her in the head so he could establish a relationship with another woman.Iowa woman pummeled, stabbed by daughter and granddaughter in fatal attack: copsin a ditch in Oklahoma has been charged with her murder — accused of shooting her in the head so he could date another woman.
“It’s a little bit of a sigh of relief. To us, it feels like it’s been 10 years even though it’s just been a few weeks,” Meave-Byers’ mother, Barbara Harper, told the outlet.“I can forgive him through Christ, but I am still flesh and I want the death penalty for him and anyone else that helped him.”Frank Byers, the husband of Oklahoma mom of six Makayla Meave-Byers, has been accused of shooting her in the head so he could establish a relationship with another woman.
“We got some results back on some evidence we had been waiting for,” Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie said last week, according to the news outlet. Authorities also found a Walmart receipt for a mop, ammonia and bleach on Byers’ property the day he reported her missing, according to the outlet. headtopics.com
“He was at all the family functions. We would have never… I would have never thought he would do something like this,” Harper told KFOR, though she said she grew suspicious by his behavior after her daughter vanished.
The gun appeared to have been recently fired and had residue on the barrel and breach, officials said.