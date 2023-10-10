Hurricane Lidia takes aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort with strengthening winds

This satellite image provided by NOAA at 8am E.T. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 shows Hurricane Lidia in the Pacific Ocean approaching Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (NOAA via AP)’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, and forecasters said it could have winds up to 105 mph when it hits land later in the day or early Wednesday.

Local authorities cancelled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lidia had winds of about 85 mph (140 kph) early Tuesday, but was expected to strengthen to about 105 mph (170 kph) before making landfall. Lidia was centered early Tuesday about 235 miles (380 kilometers) west-southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-north-east at about 13 mph (20 kph). headtopics.com

