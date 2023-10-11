Hurricane Lidia makes landfall as a Category 4 near Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort

This satellite image provided by NOAA at 8am E.T. on Tuesday shows Hurricane Lidia in the Pacific Ocean approaching Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.This satellite image provided by NOAA at 8am E.T. on Tuesday shows Hurricane Lidia in the Pacific Ocean approaching Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lidia's eye appeared to have reached land near Las Penitas in the western state of Jalisco. The area is a sparsely populated peninsula. The storm is moving south of Puerto Vallarta, which could cushion the blow on the resort.

Forecasters predicted Lidia could still be a Category 1 hurricane when it brushed by Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city, around midnight.The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with localized totals of 12 inches possible in some places in the state of Nayarit, southern portions of the state of Sinaloa, and coastal areas of Jalisco. headtopics.com

Local authorities canceled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated. Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.

Lidia was centered Tuesday about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south-southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-northeast at about 16 mph (26 kph).

