Hurricane Idalia Leaves Devastating Trail Across Southeast, Millions Without Power

across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than 3 million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.

A rescue operation was underway Friday to help people stranded on the roof of a Tennessee hospital after severe flooding from tropical storm Helene. “There’s a moment where you are thinking, ‘If this water rises above the level of the stove, we are not going to have not much room to breathe,’” she said, recalling how she and her sister waded through chest-deep water with one cat in a plastic carrier and another in a cardboard box.

It’s a place where Susan Sauls Hartway and her 4-year-old Chihuahua mix Lucy could afford to live within walking distance of the beach on her salary as a housekeeper.Friday afternoon, Hartway wandered around her street near Ezell Beach, searching for where the storm may have deposited her home.Born and raised in rural Taylor County, Hartway said there is nowhere in the world she would rather be, even after Helene.

Hurricane Idalia Southeast Flooding Power Outage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricane Idalia leaves billions in damage across Southeast USHurricane Idalia wreaked havoc across a wide swath of the Southeastern United States, causing billions of dollars in damage. Millions were left without power as the storm raged through, with some areas facing ongoing flood threats.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Leaves Devastating Wake of Death and DestructionHurricane Helene, after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane in Florida, has caused significant damage and loss of life across the southeastern United States. The storm brought torrential rainfall, life-threatening winds, and widespread flooding, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Hurricane Idalia Devastates Southeast US, Leaving Millions Without PowerHurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday, causing billions of dollars in damage and leaving over 3 million customers without power. The storm brought heavy rains and strong winds, resulting in widespread flooding and landslides that cut off Western North Carolina from the rest of the state.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Idalia Devastates Southeast With Billions in DamageHurricane Idalia tore through the southeastern U.S., causing billions of dollars in damage and leaving over 3 million customers without power. The Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 140 mph, hit Florida's Big Bend region late Thursday. Western North Carolina was severely impacted by landslides and flooding, forcing road closures and isolating residents.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Idalia Causes Widespread Devastation Across Southeast USHurricane Idalia ripped through the southeastern United States, causing billions of dollars in damage and leaving millions without power. The powerful Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region on Thursday with winds of 140 mph, triggering widespread flooding and landslides that crippled transportation systems. Western North Carolina was particularly hard hit, with Interstate 40 and other roads closed due to severe damage.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Florida's Big Bend Reeling From Hurricane Helene After Idalia's DevastationHurricane Helene, the strongest hurricane to hit Florida's Big Bend on record, has been blamed for at least two dozen deaths. The region, still recovering from Hurricane Idalia in 2022, is vulnerable to storm surge due to its topography and proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »