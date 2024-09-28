Hurricane Helene Slams Southeast US, Leaving Millions Powerless

across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than 3 million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.

There were hundreds of water rescues, none more dramatic than in rural Unicoi County in East Tennessee, where dozens of patients and staff were plucked by helicopter from the roof of a hospital that was surrounded by water from a flooded river. When the water hit knee-level in Kera O’Neil’s home in Hudson, Florida, she knew it was time to escape.

In North Carolina, a lake featured in the movie “Dirty Dancing” overtopped a dam and surrounding neighborhoods were evacuated, although there were no immediate concerns it would fail. People also were evacuated from Newport, Tennessee, a city of about 7,000 people, amid concerns about a dam near there, although officials later said the structure had not failed.through 330 PM today. Some of the higher totals include Manchester 4.72", Nashville 4.39", Dover 3.67", and Clarksville 3.

Hurricane Helene Southeast US Damage Flooding

