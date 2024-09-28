Hurricane Helene Leaves Trail Of Devastation Across Southeast

MJ Hodges, left, and her mother Jill Rice look at the damage caused to their store from the floodwaters of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Gulfport, Fla. Hurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than 3 million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.

"My sister checked in with me yesterday morning to find out how I was in Atlanta," she said on Saturday. "The storm was just hitting her in Asheville, and she said it sounded really scary outside." At least 48 people have been killed in the storm; among them were three firefighters, a woman and her 1-month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was struck by a falling tree. According to an Associated Press tally, the deaths occurred in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

In North Carolina, a lake featured in the movie "Dirty Dancing" overtopped a dam and surrounding neighborhoods were evacuated, although there were no immediate concerns it would fail. People also were evacuated from Newport, Tennessee, a city of about 7,000 people, amid concerns about a dam near there, although officials later said the structure had not failed.

All five who died in one Florida county were in neighborhoods where residents were told to evacuate, said Bob Gualtieri, the sheriff in Pinellas County in the St. Petersburg area. Some who stayed ended up having to hide in their attics to escape the rising water. He said the death toll could rise as crews go door-to-door in flooded areas.

Hurricanehelene Southeastus Flooding Damage Poweroutage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricane Helene Leaves Trail of Destruction Across FloridaHurricane Helene slammed into Florida this week, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Pictures show flooding in Gulfport, Cedar Key and Crystal River, as well as a dramatic rescue off Sanibel Island.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Helene's Path of Destruction: Storm Leaves Millions Without Power and Trail of FatalitiesTropical Storm Helene, after making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida's Big Bend region, has brought life-threatening conditions across Georgia and the Carolinas. The storm has resulted in fatalities, widespread power outages, and significant flooding.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »