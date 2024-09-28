Hurricane Helene Leaves Deadly Path Across US Southeast

Forty-seven people reportedly died as Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across the southeastern portion of the United States.

Authorities fear the death toll will rise in the coming days as cleanup continues following the storm, which was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, Reuters reported.

At least 3.25 million customers woke up early on Saturday without power across five states, with authorities warning it could be several days before services were fully restored. The worst outages were in South Carolina with more than 1 million homes and businesses without power, and Georgia with 777,000 without power.

