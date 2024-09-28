Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast US, Leaving Millions Without Power

MJ Hodges, left, and her mother Jill Rice look at the damage caused to their store from the floodwaters of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Gulfport, Fla. Hurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than 3 million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.

"My sister checked in with me yesterday morning to find out how I was in Atlanta," she said on Saturday. "The storm was just hitting her in Asheville, and she said it sounded really scary outside." At least 48 people have been killed in the storm; among them were three firefighters, a woman and her 1-month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was struck by a falling tree. According to an Associated Press tally, the deaths occurred in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

In North Carolina, a lake featured in the movie "Dirty Dancing" overtopped a dam and surrounding neighborhoods were evacuated, although there were no immediate concerns it would fail. People also were evacuated from Newport, Tennessee, a city of about 7,000 people, amid concerns about a dam near there, although officials later said the structure had not failed.

All five who died in one Florida county were in neighborhoods where residents were told to evacuate, said Bob Gualtieri, the sheriff in Pinellas County in the St. Petersburg area. Some who stayed ended up having to hide in their attics to escape the rising water. He said the death toll could rise as crews go door-to-door in flooded areas.

Hurricane Helene Southeast US Floods Power Outages Damage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast US, Killing DozensHurricane Helene slammed into the southeastern United States on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction across Florida and several other states. The Category 4 hurricane brought powerful winds, torrential rain, and a massive storm surge, resulting in at least 40 deaths and widespread damage.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast U.S., Leaving Dozens Dead and Millions Without PowerHurricane Helene caused widespread destruction across the southeastern United States, resulting in at least 52 deaths and millions without power. The storm, downgraded to a tropical storm by Friday, brought catastrophic flooding and left behind a trail of damage estimated between $15 billion and $26 billion.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast U.S., Leaving Millions Without PowerHurricane Helene slammed into Florida's Big Bend region as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, bringing billions of dollars in damage and leaving over 3 million customers without power. Western North Carolina was particularly hard-hit by landslides and flooding that shut down major roads and left residents stranded. Many are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast, Leaving Millions Without PowerHurricane Helene, a powerful Category 4 storm, wreaked havoc across the southeastern U.S., causing dozens of deaths, billions in damage, and leaving over 3 million customers without power. The storm ripped through Florida's Big Bend region with winds of 140 mph before rapidly moving through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee, uprooting trees, damaging homes, and causing widespread flooding.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Leaves Millions Without Power, Devastates SoutheastHurricane Helene ripped through the southeastern United States, causing billions of dollars in damage and leaving over 3 million customers without power. Western North Carolina was particularly hard-hit by landslides and flooding, isolating residents and disrupting transportation.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Hurricane Idalia Devastates Southeast US, Leaving Millions Without PowerHurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday, causing billions of dollars in damage and leaving over 3 million customers without power. The storm brought heavy rains and strong winds, resulting in widespread flooding and landslides that cut off Western North Carolina from the rest of the state.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »