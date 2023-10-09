Huobi, KuCoin, over 140 crypto exchanges 'non-authorized' — UK regulator

The United Kingdom’s financial markets regulator, The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), had a busy Sunday on Oct. 8, adding several crypto exchanges to its143 new entities were added to the warning list, including major exchanges such as Huobi/HTX and KuCoin, founded in China and Singapore respectively.

In August, the FCA revealed that since 2020, it has received 291 applications for registration and approved only 38 of them, whichfor its U.K. customers until it figures out how to comply with all the FCA’s requirements.

