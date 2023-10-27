Huntley taekwondo instructor arrested on child pornography charges

A taekwondo instructor in north suburban Huntley was arrested on felony charges of distribution and possession of child pornography following a four-months-long investigation, according to authorities.

Allen Nguyen was taken into custody based on evidence gathered when authorities executed a search warrant at the home he was staying at in the 10400 block of Auburn Court on Tuesday, Huntley police said in a news release.

Nguyen, who was previously employed at Ha's Taekwondo in Lake of the Hills, was taken into custody on the following charges:Class X felony reproduction or distribution of child pornography involving a victim under 13 headtopics.com

Class 2 felony possession/visual preproduction of child pornography on a computer/video involving a victim under 13Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weeklyHuntley police began their investigation in June after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the department with information from the Internet Crimes Against Children data system, authorities explained.

Ha's Taekwondo, where Nguyen previously worked, released a statement, saying he had no criminal record or warning signs. The business said police determined there is no connection between his arrest and the school and it takes student safety"very seriously." headtopics.com

"Our business practices have a strict set of guidelines and policies in place to ensure parents' trust in our school," the statement read, in part."This trust is what has allowed Ha's Taekwondo to make a positive impact on people's lives for 23 years. We are committed to regaining this trust by bringing in a professional and implementing new security programs."Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 847-515-5311.

Read more:

nbcchicago »

Huntley man working as Taekwondo instructor facing child porn chargesA Huntley man is facing child pornography charges. Read more ⮕

As child-care crisis looms, Biden asks Congress for urgent helpPresident Biden is preparing to ask Congress for $16 billion in child-care funding, part of a push to keep providers afloat and expand working families’ access. Read more ⮕

Cleveland police officer admitted to downloading hundreds of child porn images, FBI agent saysCleveland police officer Brandon Crites admitted to downloading more than 500 images of child pornography, an FBI agent testified on Friday. Read more ⮕

2 in custody after missing child’s body found in Wisconsin dumpsterTwo arrests were made Thursday after a missing child's body was found in a Wisconsin dumpster. The disappearance of 5-year-old Prince McCree was reported Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Police: Paroled murderer breaks into Rochester home, lays next to child on couchRochester, N.Y. A man on parole for a murder conviction 30 years ago faces new charges after he allegedly broke into two homes on the city's north side, laying Read more ⮕

Staffing shortages are leaving children falling through the cracks in the child welfare systemWithin the child welfare system, county caseworkers are experiencing staffing shortages, which is putting more work on outside service providers.Service provide Read more ⮕