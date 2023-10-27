Huntley taekwondo instructor arrested on child pornography charges

A taekwondo instructor in north suburban Huntley was arrested on felony charges of distribution and possession of child pornography following a four-months-long investigation, according to authorities.
Allen Nguyen was taken into custody based on evidence gathered when authorities executed a search warrant at the home he was staying at in the 10400 block of Auburn Court on Tuesday, Huntley police said in a news release.
Nguyen, who was previously employed at Ha's Taekwondo in Lake of the Hills, was taken into custody on the following charges:Class X felony reproduction or distribution of child pornography involving a victim under 13 headtopics.com
Class 2 felony possession/visual preproduction of child pornography on a computer/video involving a victim under 13Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weeklyHuntley police began their investigation in June after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the department with information from the Internet Crimes Against Children data system, authorities explained.
Ha's Taekwondo, where Nguyen previously worked, released a statement, saying he had no criminal record or warning signs. The business said police determined there is no connection between his arrest and the school and it takes student safety"very seriously." headtopics.com
"Our business practices have a strict set of guidelines and policies in place to ensure parents' trust in our school," the statement read, in part."This trust is what has allowed Ha's Taekwondo to make a positive impact on people's lives for 23 years. We are committed to regaining this trust by bringing in a professional and implementing new security programs."Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 847-515-5311.