Huntington Beach will let neighbors censor neighbors' reading choices. That's wrong

From now on a panel of 21 appointed residents will screen all new books for sexual content headed for the children’s and teen’s sections of the Huntington Beach Public Library, as well as reviewing the ones already on the shelves. Proponents of this new regimen, including Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark, who first proposed the panel, proclaim vehemently that this is not a book ban. Don’t believe them.

This is a decision for experts to make. Neighbors should not be blocking neighbors from having books available at their local library. The Huntington Beach library purchases 9,000 books a month for children and teens. It has been left unclear whether the panel will take a serious look at 9,000 books each month. If even only a tenth of those might be worth scanning for potential sexual content, that's still 900 books a month.

