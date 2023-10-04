Hunter x Hunter Director Airs His Biggest Anime Pet Peeve

Hunter x Hunter's manga continues to make big headlines whenever creator Yoshihiro Togashi returns to create new chapters of the hunter-filled universe. While the Shonen manga series continues to release new installments, the anime adaptation remains in limbo following the successful television output from Studio Madhouse.

Following the long-awaited return of Hunter x Hunter's manga series after quite a long hiatus, a number of chapters were released to continue the Succession Contest Arc.

Hiroshi Koujina's Big Anime IssueHiroshi Koujina might be best known for his work as director on Hunter x Hunter but this is far from the only anime project that is on his resume. Most recently, Koujina has worked on the Sand Land film and The Vampire Dies In No Time. headtopics.com

While a new Hunter x Hunter anime project hasn't been announced, there are quite a few manga chapters that have yet to be adapted to the small screen. If the series does return someday, it would be interesting to see if Madhouse would return with it or if a new anime studio would take a crack at Yoshihiro's most popular series.

Do you agree with Koujina's criticism of the anime industry as it stands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hunters. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

'A Simplistic Introduction To The World of Monster Hunter' - Monster Hunter Now ReviewMonster Hunter Now has a lot to offer to fans of Monster Hunter World, but those who prefer the classic games may find this falling short.

Leprechaun Director Confirms a Director's Cut of the Horror-Comedy Exists (Exclusive)The original cut of the film had a much sillier spirit than the theatrical cut.

Sinclair Airs Sponsored Segments Featuring Antisemitic ConspiracistThe segments, hosted by a Sinclair meteorologist, promoted Stew Peters’ anti-vaccine conspiracy film while portraying the fringe-right podcaster as a financial expert.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 5 Images Tease Flashbacks As Daryl's Crossbow ReturnsDaryl Dixon episode 5 airs October 8.

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘All-American B—-‘ Introduces Apple TV+’s ‘The Buccaneers’ TrailerThe series airs on November 8.

How to watch ‘The Voice’ tonight (10/3/23): FREE live stream, time, channel'The Voice' airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.