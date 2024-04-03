Hunter in Michigan mistakenly shoots and kills gray wolf

An animal harvested in Calhoun County in January turns out to be a gray wolf. A hunter was legally hunting coyotes in Calhoun County when he harvested a large animal, which genetic tests later revealed to be a gray wolf. Only a few signs of gray wolves in the Lower Peninsula have been observed since the population was reestablished in the 1980's, according to officials. The hunter was accompanied by a guide when he shot what he thought was a large coyote, which weighed 84 pounds.

Coyotes typically weigh between 25 and 40 pounds

