Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over infamous laptop found at repair shop

Hunter Biden sued Rudy Giuliani over alleged computer fraud and data access violations related to the infamous laptop scandal. The suit also names Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor who d… The suit also names Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor who defended Giuliani, as a defendant,.

“For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff’s alleged “laptop” computer,” the filing viewed by the outlet read.

