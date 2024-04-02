Hunter Biden's Tax Case Moves Forward as Judge Denies Motions to Dismiss

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi denied eight motions to dismiss the indictment accusing President Joe Biden's son of scheming to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the nine felony and misdemeanor tax offenses filed in Los Angeles. His attorney, contended the prosecution is politically motivated, among other arguments, but Scarsi found he had little support for the claims.

