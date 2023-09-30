Hunter Biden’s legal bills could run more than $1M per month as first son pursues ever-growing array of litigation

Hunter Biden’s legal bills could be running as much as $1 million a month as the first son pursues an every growing array of litigation. The first son — and his fleet of top-shelf attorneys — have launched at least four lawsuits in addition to their ongoing fight against special counsel David Weiss.

“Today the top, top lawyers in New York and Washington bill at around $2,000 an hour for the main counsel and between $1,000 and $1,800 for other partners and the high hundreds … for young associates,” said famed litigator Alan Dershowitz.

Hunter’s lead attorney, Winston and Strawn Partner Abbe Lowell, would likely command top billing, Dershowitz, 85, said. “I would say generally in the area of a million dollars a month,” the Harvard Law Professor theorized. “It would be a high rough estimate of what it might run for all those cases together if they were being charged at commercial rates.”

nypost »

