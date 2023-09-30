Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi repped Peru while living in the White House: public records

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden, 29, provided legal representation to the government of Peru while living with her grandfather President Biden at the White House, a review of public recor… “Naomi Biden’s international arbitration work doesn’t include matters involving the United States government — she is a junior lawyer and a member of international arbitration teams involving private sector plaintiffs.
She doesn’t discuss confidential client work with anyone inside or outside the White House,” a spokesman for Arnold & Porter told The Post.
The law firm refused to say whether Naomi Biden had represented any other foreign nations since joining. Arnold & Porter insisted that Naomi Biden never discussed firm business with the president.The firstborn of Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen Buhle, Naomi Biden grew up in Washington D.C. with the trappings, privileges, and power that came with her pedigree.
Fresh out of the capital's elite Sidwell Friends School in the Summer of 2011 — while her grandfather was vice president — she landed a plum gig as a Senate page for then-Majority Leader Sen. Harry Reid.
When Naomi Biden went on to Columbia Law School, Hunter Biden attempted tosee also
