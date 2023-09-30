Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi repped Peru while living in the White House: public records

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden, 29, provided legal representation to the government of Peru while living with her grandfather President Biden at the White House, a review of public recor… “Naomi Biden’s international arbitration work doesn’t include matters involving the United States government — she is a junior lawyer and a member of international arbitration teams involving private sector plaintiffs.

She doesn’t discuss confidential client work with anyone inside or outside the White House,” a spokesman for Arnold & Porter told The Post.

The law firm refused to say whether Naomi Biden had represented any other foreign nations since joining. Arnold & Porter insisted that Naomi Biden never discussed firm business with the president.The firstborn of Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen Buhle, Naomi Biden grew up in Washington D.C. with the trappings, privileges, and power that came with her pedigree.

Fresh out of the capital’s elite Sidwell Friends School in the Summer of 2011 — while her grandfather was vice president — she landed a plum gig as a Senate page for then-Majority Leader Sen. Harry Reid. headtopics.com

When Naomi Biden went on to Columbia Law School, Hunter Biden attempted tosee also

Read more:

nypost »

WSJ: Bidens Profited From Family NameMembers of President Joe Biden's family capitalized on the longtime politician's success to bolster their multi-million-dollar business pursuits, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Comer Subpoenas Bidens 315 Days After Launching Probe into FamilyRep. James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden Thursday, 315 days after formally launching an investigation into the Biden family.

Hunter Biden Called Selling Access to Joe Biden 'Keys' to 'Family’s Only Asset'Hunter Biden referenced selling access to President Joe Biden as 'the keys' to 'my family’s only asset,' according to messages from Hunter Biden's iCloud backup released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.

Hunter Biden's $250K wire from China labeled as a 'personal investment'EXCLUSIVE: The $250,000 wire Hunter Biden received from his Chinese business partners was labeled as a “personal investment,' despite his legal team claiming the funds were part of a loan and previously saying he never “received any return on his investment,' Fox News Digital has learned.

Evidence of the oldest hunter-gatherer basketry in southern Europe discoveredA team of scientists, led by researchers from the Universidad de Alcalá (UAH) and the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), has discovered and analyzed the first direct evidence of basketry among hunter-gatherer societies and early farmers in southern Europe, (9,500 and 6,200 years ago), in the Cueva de los Murciélagos of Albuñol (Granada, Spain).