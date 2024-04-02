Hunter Biden Ordered to Stand Trial on Tax Offenses

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been ordered to stand trial on charges of tax offenses in Los Angeles. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his attorney claims that the prosecution is politically motivated. The court found little support for this argument and ruled that there is no evidence of discriminatory effect or purpose. Hunter Biden's attorneys plan to continue challenging the decision.

In addition to the tax charges, he is also facing charges in Delaware for lying on a federal form to buy a gun

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Timeline: Where Hunter Biden's cases stand after judge refuses to toss caseA judge refused Monday to toss out a tax case against Hunter Biden, moving the case closer to the possible spectacle of a trial.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Biden impeachment inquiry is at a crossroads as Hunter Biden declines to appearThe House Oversight committee panel will hold a public hearing Wednesday but its star witness, Hunter Biden, is not expected to appear.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

‘Lies’: Biden Impeachment Hearing Turns Fiery As Ex-Hunter Biden Business Partner TestifiesI cover national politics, with a focus on elections and the White House. Prior to joining Forbes, I wrote about New York politics for City & State magazine and The New York Post. I am based in New York City.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

House to hold public hearing on Biden family 'influence peddling' with ex-Hunter Biden associatesEx-Hunter Biden associates testify Wednesday at a public hearing following a series of closed-door depositions conducted as part of the House's impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Los Angeles man ordered to stand trial in 15-month-old son's deathA Los Angeles man was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on murder and assault charges stemming from his 15-month-old son's death nearly three years ago.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Hunter X Hunter Creator's Planned Ending For the Series In Case of His Death, ExplainedHunter X Hunter's ending revealed by the author.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »