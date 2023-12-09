Hunter Biden Indicted on Tax Charges as Investigation Intensifies

Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine tax charges in California as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election. The indictment Thursday includes three felonies and six misdemeanors. Special counsel David Weiss says Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.

” Defense attorney Abbe Lowell argues prosecutors bowed to political pressure in the case, which had been expected to end with a plea deal before it imploded over the summer. The new charges are in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018. U.S. and Iraqi officials say a rocket attack at the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has caused minor damage but no casualties





dothaneagle » / 🏆 337. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hunter Biden Indicted on Criminal Tax ChargesA nine-count indictment filed against Hunter Biden raised questions about the timing of the charges. President Joe Biden was not named as a participant in the schemes described in the indictment.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Biden impeachment inquiry: Comer subpoenas four more Hunter Biden associatesReese Gorman covers Congress and campaigns for the Washington Examiner. Prior to the Washington Examiner, he covered state politics and the state legislature in Oklahoma. Follow him on X: reesejgorman

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

NBC mocked for article about DeSantis attacking Biden’s ‘kid,’ 53-year-old Hunter BidenFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis was called out after he bashed rival Vivek Ramaswamy for mentioning former governor Nikki Haley's daughter during the debate.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

House Republicans Issue Subpoenas for Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Rob WalkerSteve Benen is a producer for 'The Rachel Maddow Show,' the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of 'The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics.'

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Rep. Pat Fallon: Biden's 'House of Cards' Falling as Hunter Biden's Associates SubpoenaedRep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, believes President Joe Biden's 'house of cards is falling' as the House begins to subpoena Hunter Biden's former business associates.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Miranda Devine: Comer’s subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden notching investigation to ‘very aggressive level’Miranda Devine said during 'Sunday Morning Futures' that Rep. Comer's subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden was notching the investigation up to a 'very aggressive level.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »