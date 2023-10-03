Hunter Biden arrives in Delaware court ahead of expected 'not guilty' plea on gun charges

WILMINGTON, Delaware — Hunter Biden arrived in federal court Tuesday morning ahead of his expected"not guilty" plea on three federal gun charges.Less than 5 miles away from President Joe Biden's Wilmington home, his son arrived just before 10 a.m. at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware flanked by Secret Service agents as he headed inside for his arraignment hearing.

Less than 5 miles away from President Joe Biden's Wilmington home, his son arrived just before 10 a.m. at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware flanked by Secret Service agents as he headed inside for his arraignment hearing.

Hunter Biden, 53, was charged last month by special counsel David Weiss with three counts stemming from lying on a federal form to acquire a handgun in 2018 while being an illegal drug user in possession of a gun.

The perimeter of the courthouse on Tuesday was surrounded by media cameras lined up along the edges of yellow police tape, while the sidewalk leading up to the courthouse entrance was guarded by several Department of Homeland Security officers and Secret Service personnel.

Abbe Lowell, the veteran attorney for the president's son, wrote in court filings last month that his client plans to plead not guilty.

While the scheduled 10 a.m. arraignment will likely be brief, the expected plea sets a first-time event for the nation, the criminal trial of a sitting president's son while he is campaigning for reelection.

Tuesday will mark the first public appearance by the younger Biden in his hometown since his late July appearance in the same court, in which an agreement to resolve the gun charges and separate tax charges fell apart under scrutiny from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.