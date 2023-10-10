'Hungry' Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs

Malan smashed a career-best 140 and forged century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to help England amass 364-9 and eventually canter to a comprehensive

The 36-year-old hoped his latest heroics would ease the pressure to perform that accompanied him every time he walked out to bat. "I feel like every series I'm under pressure, so you know for me to keep silencing people is all I can do," the left-handed batter said.

"If I can score as many runs as I can and help contribute to wins, then hopefully, eventually people's opinions might change." While he often had to sit out in the past, Malan has been in red-hot form in recent months grabbing every possible opportunity to cement his place in the side.Since June last year, Malan crossed the 50-mark nine times and converted six of them into hundreds."Just hungry, hungry to play and to do well, hungry to score runs and win games of cricket," he said. headtopics.com

"I've wanted to be part of this team for so long, it's been impossible to break into with the players that have been so good. The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a possible flag ban at the on-going rugby and cricket World Cups, the country’s sports minister Zizi Kodwa said on Tuesday.The Atlanta Braves were four outs away from falling behind 2-0 in the National League Division Series when Austin Riley put on the hero cape.

Read more:

Reuters »

Malan smashes 140, England amass 364-9 v BangladeshOpener Dawid Malan smashed 140 and forged century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to help England rack up 364-9 against Bangladesh in their second match of the 50-overs World Cup on Tuesday.

'Naked Education's Betty Options Israeli Format 'Hungry For Love'EXCLUSIVE: Naked Education indie Betty and South African production outfit afrOkaans Film and Television have optioned Israeli format Hungry for Love. In Israeli network Hot’s show, a group o…

Letter: How many go hungry?My new idea for Republicans and Democrats in Congress also requires use of a quantifying number for their negotiations on legislation.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to miss England internationals with hamstring injury, Mikel Arteta saysArsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka will miss England’s two games in the upcoming international break because of a hamstring injury. Saka missed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday after limping off during a Champions League loss to Lens in midweek. It ended Saka’s run of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances and Arteta said after the game he will miss England’s friendly against Australia on Friday and the European Championship qualifier against I

Boxing trainer Brian McIntyre released from jail in England - ESPNBoxing trainer Brian McIntyre has been released from jail in England and is free to travel home to the U.S.

Belichick at Sea: The New England Patriots’ Sad, Sinking SeasonThe Grumpy Lobster Boat Captain made a case as the NFL’s greatest coach. The current team may push him to motor off into the sunset.