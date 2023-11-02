Hungry bear caught scarfing down leftover Halloween candy: ‘With the wrapper?’

SECTION OF NORTH CAROLINA'S BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY CLOSED AFTER VISITORS INTERACTED WITH BEARS The bear was seen eatings it's fill from the decorated table as Limbachia and her family watched nearby. MOOSE MAKES SURPRISE VISIT OUTSIDE MASSACHUSETTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 'With the wrapper?' one of Limbachia's kids asks when the bear began scarfing down the sugary treats.

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ETNOW: Halloween 2023 Streaming Guide: How to Watch 'Beetlejuice,' 'Haunted Mansion,' 'Casper,' 'Halloween' and MoreWe've found the best Halloween flicks—both family friendly and nightmare inducing.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

WTVYNEWS4: News4's Halloween fun and viewer Halloween picturesOur crew got in on the fun on the spookiest day of the year, and so did many of our Wiregrass viewers!

Source: WTVYNews4 | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Spirit Halloween lives on, even when the holiday ends and stores closeSpirit Halloween locations may close after Halloween, but the business remains hard at work year-round.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

PHILLYDAILYNEWS: Meet the Florida woman who went viral for her ‘Sexy Gritty’ Halloween costumeThis Tampa Bay Lightning fan opted to dress up as Gritty for Halloween this year. Then, it went viral on TikTok.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: Spooky surveys say Utah ranks among top states for Halloween spiritUtah has achieved multiple high-level rankings for Halloween spirit, including best state for trick-or-treating, most decorated for Halloween, and has the second-most Spirit Halloween stores.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

KPBSNEWS: Why the urban legend of contaminated Halloween candy won't disappearThere is no evidence of any deaths or injuries from contaminated Halloween candy. Why are people still afraid of it?

Source: KPBSnews | Read more ⮕