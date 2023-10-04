Hunger Games Spinoffs After Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Must Only Happen On 1 Condition

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is ramping up excitement around The Hunger Games franchise years after the original series' conclusion, but future spinoffs should only happen under one condition.

Depending on the success of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the studio may realize there's a demand for more Hunger Games spinoffs. To be fair, the original story introduced a number of supporting characters who could easily carry solo films. The world of Panem also boasts a dark and interesting history, much of which hasn't been explored in depth.

The Hunger Games Needs Spinoffs That Aren't About The Games Although The Hunger Games movies introduce surviving tributes whose Games would be interesting to explore, Lionsgate should avoid making more spinoffs about the franchise's deadly tournament.

There are only so many ways to make a Hunger Games tournament interesting, and the basic brutality of the franchise's titular tournament is already clear from previous installments. There's not much more to unravel about the Games. That's why any Hunger Games spinoffs after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes need to shift focus to Panem's expansive history. headtopics.com

Panem's History Is More Interesting Than The Hunger Games With most movies in The Hunger Games franchise focusing on the Games themselves, fans of the series have hardly gotten to explore the world of Panem.

The fall and disappearance of District 13 also falls under the umbrella of Panem's history, and it'd make for a more compelling narrative than a supporting character's experience in the Games. Given District 13's role in the original Hunger Games trilogy, a movie or series chronicling its rebellion and downfall would connect to Katniss' story easily.

