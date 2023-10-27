'Hunger Games' Director Reveals a 'Songbirds and Snakes' Callback That Was a Last-Minute Addition (Exclusive)

includes plenty of callbacks and references to the original films. But there was one unscripted moment that came to director Francis Lawrence while filming -- leading to an iconic shot that even made the film's trailer.), takes a mocking curtsy-bow, arms spread wide, head held high even as she faces almost-certain doom.

"It just gives a different sort of meaning to Katniss' action," he added,"and I think that it's a really fun element of this movie, to get lots of those moments." As far as the fan speculation that the parallels between Katniss and Lucy Gray run so deep because the two are related, both Lawrence and Jacobson say they don't believe the theory, but add that it's open to interpretation.

"We don't know -- I love that Suzanne lets you kind of have your theories and debate," Lawrence noted. "But we don't know for sure. And we may never know."adaptation started almost immediately after Collins released the prequel novel in May 2020, however, Jacobson told ET that the creative team took their time with the film, wanting to make sure it could stand up against the original four films -- which to date have grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide. headtopics.com

"We just said to Lionsgate, we're dying to make it but let's make sure that we cracked it first before we start anything," she recalled."Let's just make sure that we feel like we have a great script that's worthy of the franchise, because it'll be better to do nothing than to make a wrong step and change the way people feel about something that they still love.

As for telling the story of young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who falls in love with Lucy Gray before growing up to become the villainous president embodied by"I think we're both really interested in villain origin stories and stories where people break bad, but it was making sure that we got an audience behind it and to empathize and root for a character that they know is so awful in the original stories," the director explained. headtopics.com

