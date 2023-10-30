Sixty people were detained in the unrest, the Interior Ministry for the federal district that includes Dagestan said Monday. It was not clear if charges had been filed against any of them.

In a statement Sunday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis.”

While voicing support for Palestinians in Gaza, the regional Dagestani government appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests. The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, called on residents to stop the unrest at the airport. headtopics.com

He called the protests a “knife in the backs of those who gave their lives for the security of the Motherland,” referring to the 1999 war in Dagestan and troops currently fighting in Ukraine.

United States Headlines Read more: fox43 »

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelHundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region and onto the landing field seeking passengers arriving from Tel Aviv, Israel, according to Russian news agencies and social media postings. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelHundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region and onto the landing field seeking passengers arriving from Tel Aviv, Israel, according to Russian news agencies and social media postings. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelHundreds reportedly stormed the main airport in the Dagestan region, surrounding an airplane and chanting antisemitic slogans. Over 20 were injured. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelRussian news reports said people in the crowd were shouting antisemitic slogans and tried to storm the airliner belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelHundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field seeking passengers arriving from Tel Aviv, Israel, according to Russian news agencies. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelRussian news reports said the crowd surrounded the airliner, which belonged to Russian carrier Red Wings. Read more ⮕