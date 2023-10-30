Hundreds of Russians storm airport in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel

By Associated PressPeople in the crowd walk shouting antisemitic slogans at an airfield of the airport in Makhachkala, Russia, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Russian news agencies and social media say hundreds of people have stormed into the main airport in the Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner coming from Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo)

Hundreds of angry men rushed onto the tarmac of the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the predominantly Muslim region, late on Sunday, looking for Israeli passengers, according to Russian news reports.

The crowd broke out onto the landing field and surrounded the airliner belonging to the Russian carrier Red Wings, with seemingly little resistance from the police, Russian news outlets reported. Some in the crowd examined the passports of arriving passengers, apparently in an attempt to identify those who were Israeli. The riot was later broken up. headtopics.com

The Makhachkala airport was to remain closed until 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.The Kremlin on Monday blamed the unrest on “outside interference,” and Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting will discuss “attempts by the West to use the events in the Middle East to divide the (Russian) society.”

Also Monday, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti cited Dagestan Gov. Sergei Melikov as saying that the unrest was coordinated in a Telegram channel run by “traitors” based in Ukraine, with the goal of destabilizing the situation in Dagestan and fueling unrest. headtopics.com

The Associated Press could not independently confirm the report. Ponomaryov has said he no longer has ties with the channel. Following the Dagestan unrest, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis.”

United States Headlines Read more: adndotcom »

Hundreds storm Russian airport over arrival of plane from IsraelVideos on social media show some in the crowd waving Palestinian flags and others trying to overturn a police car. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm Russian airport to protest flight from IsraelRussian news reports said people in the crowd were shouting antisemitic slogans and tried to storm the airliner belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings. Read more ⮕

Russians in antisemitic riot storm airport over arrival of plane from IsraelHundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field Sunday, chanting antisemitic slogans and seeking passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelRussian news reports said people in the crowd were shouting antisemitic slogans and tried to storm the airliner belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelHundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field seeking passengers arriving from Tel Aviv, Israel, according to Russian news agencies. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelRussian news reports said the crowd surrounded the airliner, which belonged to Russian carrier Red Wings. Read more ⮕