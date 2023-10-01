Hundreds of migrants live inside Chicago O'Hare International Airport as city grapples with how to house them

Chicago reporter William Kelly joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the immigration crisis spreading across the country as more than 400 migrants are being housed at O'Hare International Airport.

Vianney Marzullo, a volunteer at O’Hare, told the AP the shuttle bus center was supposed to be a"stop-and-go place." "It’s very concerning. It is not just a safety matter, but a public health matter," she said.

Recently arrived migrants sit on cots and the floor of a makeshift shelter operated by the city at O'Hare International Airport on Aug. 31, 2023. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

( (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)) The migrants live behind a black curtain and a private company monitors their movements. international airports, O’Hare and MidwayThe city is grappling with how to house the migrants long-term as it waits for more shelters to be built. bussed migrants headtopics.com

to Chicago, New York and Los Angeles in what he says is a move designed to"provide much-needed relief to our overrun border towns.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Chicago housing hundreds of migrants at O’Hare airport, raising safety, public health concernsHidden behind a heavy black curtain in one of the nation’s busiest airports is Chicago’s unsettling response to a growing population of asylum seekers arriving by plane.

Teams compete to pull 48-ton plane at O'Hare Airport for Special OlympicsIt was man and woman against a plane at O'Hare Airport on Saturday for part of the Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Chicago is keeping hundreds of migrants at airports while waiting on shelters and tentsAs Chicago struggles to house asylum-seekers, the city is using a shuttle bus center at O’Hare International Airport

Chicago is keeping hundreds of migrants at airports while waiting on shelters and tentsAs Chicago struggles to house asylum-seekers, the city is using a shuttle bus center at O’Hare International Airport.

Chicago is keeping hundreds of migrants at airports while waiting on shelters and tentsAs Chicago struggles to house asylum-seekers, the city is using a shuttle bus center at O’Hare International Airport

Chicago is keeping hundreds of migrants at airports while waiting on shelters and tentsAs Chicago struggles to house asylum-seekers, the city is using a shuttle bus center at O’Hare International Airport.

Chicago reporter William Kelly joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the immigration crisis spreading across the country as more than 400 migrants are being housed at O'Hare International Airport.at Chicago O’Hare International Airport for weeks at a time as the city attempts to move them into shelters. migrants are staying inside a shuttle bus center at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 1 where they share airport bathrooms and sleep on cardboard laid out on the floor.

Vianney Marzullo, a volunteer at O’Hare, told the AP the shuttle bus center was supposed to be a"stop-and-go place."

"It’s very concerning. It is not just a safety matter, but a public health matter," she said.

Recently arrived migrants sit on cots and the floor of a makeshift shelter operated by the city at O'Hare International Airport on Aug. 31, 2023. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

( (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

The migrants live behind a black curtain and a private company monitors their movements. international airports, O’Hare and MidwayThe city is grappling with how to house the migrants long-term as it waits for more shelters to be built. bussed migrants

to Chicago, New York and Los Angeles in what he says is a move designed to"provide much-needed relief to our overrun border towns."

"Texas communities like Eagle Pass and El Paso should not have to shoulder the unprecedented surge of illegal immigration caused by President Biden’s reckless open border policies. I have directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy additional buses to send these migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities and provide much-needed relief to our overrun border towns," Abbot said in aTexas Gov. Greg Abbott joined state & local officials in Eagle Pass to announce the expansion of Texas’ ongoing border security operations"Until President Biden upholds his constitutional duty to secure America’s southern border, Texas will continue to deploy as many buses as needed to relieve the strain caused by the surge of illegal crossings," he added.

The AP reported Chicago has added 15 shelters since May and resettled roughly 3,000 people.