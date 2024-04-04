Hundreds of Kids Gather at The Banks on Easter Sunday, Leading to Fights

Cincinnati Police are investigating after hundreds of kids showed up at The Banks on Easter Sunday leading to several fights. Social media played a part in quickly gathering the crowd. It took officers close to an hour to break up the group with a handful of arrests.

