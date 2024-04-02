Hundreds of Bibles Burned Outside Tennessee Church on Easter Sunday

Hundreds of Bibles were found burned on Easter Sunday outside Global Vision Bible Church in Wilson County, Tennessee. Authorities found the trailer full of Bibles sitting at the intersection of Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Chandler Road near the house of worship. The trailer had been dropped off in the middle of the intersection and then intentionally set on fire. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Mt. Juliet Fire Department extinguished the blaze and launched an investigation.

Global Vision Bible Church Pastor Greg Locke stated that approximately 200 Bibles were on the trailer and the incident was directed at the congregation. However, the incident did not stop the church from holding a successful service

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

– ‘Disrespectful’: Hundreds of Bibles Burned in Trailer Fire at Tennessee Church on EasterSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Burning bibles discovered near Tennessee church on Easter SundayThe sheriff's office said the trailer had been dropped off in the middle of the intersection and then intentionally set on fire.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Trailer of Bibles intentionally set on fire in front of Tennessee church on Easter SundayAn investigation in underway after a trailer full of Bibles was intentionally set on fire in front of a church in Tennessee early on Easter Sunday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

MAGA Pastor Greg Locke Says ‘200 Bibles’ Set Ablaze Outside His Tennessee Church on Easter MorningA trailer full of Bibles was “dropped off” and “intentionally” set on fire near the Global Vision Bible Church, according to local police.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

The politics of religion as Trump sells Bibles and Biden is criticized over Easter eggsFormer President Donald Trump is literally selling religion to his followers in the form of commemorative Bibles, while President Joe Biden is being criticized by Republicans for allegedly disrespecting the Easter holiday.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Trump is selling Bibles for $59.99 ahead of EasterFormer President Donald Trump is hawking Bibles as he runs to return to the White House.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »