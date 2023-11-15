Hundreds Gather to Mourn Jewish Man Killed in Confrontation with Pro-Palestinian Protester

Hundreds gathered at a California intersection to mourn the death of a Jewish man who died after a confrontation with a pro-Palestinian protester. Flowers, wreaths, candles, and letters were left at the spot where the man sustained his fatal injuries. One man held a sign demanding justice for the victim, while others waved Israeli flags and sang a Hebrew song for peace. The incident, captured on video, showed medics attending to the injured man as police questioned witnesses.

