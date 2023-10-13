Hundreds attend N.J. cannabis event to network, get exclusive insights about industry’s future

The conference drew about 200 eager insiders to an upscale venue in Newark, offering them the opportunity to mix, mingle and get an exclusive scoop on what’s to come for New Jersey’s budding legal weed market.
“I could not be more excited to see the explosion that’s happening here in New Jersey. So congratulations, New Jersey, we’re real close,” she added. While James and close to 30 other industry leaders conducted information and networking sessions, attendees also browsed some 45 vendor tables hosted by a variety of cannabis businesses, resource centers, dispensaries and growers.
A buzzing topic among aspiring cannabis business owners revolved around the challenges of securing municipal approval, a crucial step required before applying for an annual state license to open their dispensary.
She was joined by Plainfield City Mayor Adrian Mapp in a session moderated by municipal attorney Ron Mondello and called “Talk to The Mayor and Council President: Insights on Municipal Approval.” “Because the history of cannabis is so negative...we have to put time in educating people,” Watterman said. “If we start doing it, then other municipalities would change their mind because it’s just fear.
If the recommendation were to be approved, this could open doors for more research on cannabis that could and influence investors to get into the market, said Michael Correia, a D.C. lobbyist with the National Cannabis Industry Association, in a session called "Local and Federal Policy: What's Next for NJ's Cannabis Marketplace.
The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission made sure to remind potential candidates that they have began accepting social equity applications for. Applications from "diversely-owned businesses" will open Dec. 27 and all other applicants will be able to apply March 27, officials said.