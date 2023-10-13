Hundreds attend N.J. cannabis event to network, get exclusive insights about industry’s future

The conference drew about 200 eager insiders to an upscale venue in Newark, offering them the opportunity to mix, mingle and get an exclusive scoop on what’s to come for New Jersey’s budding legal weed market.

“I could not be more excited to see the explosion that’s happening here in New Jersey. So congratulations, New Jersey, we’re real close,” she added. While James and close to 30 other industry leaders conducted information and networking sessions, attendees also browsed some 45 vendor tables hosted by a variety of cannabis businesses, resource centers, dispensaries and growers.

A buzzing topic among aspiring cannabis business owners revolved around the challenges of securing municipal approval, a crucial step required before applying for an annual state license to open their dispensary. headtopics.com

She was joined by Plainfield City Mayor Adrian Mapp in a session moderated by municipal attorney Ron Mondello and called “Talk to The Mayor and Council President: Insights on Municipal Approval.” “Because the history of cannabis is so negative...we have to put time in educating people,” Watterman said. “If we start doing it, then other municipalities would change their mind because it’s just fear.

If the recommendation were to be approved, this could open doors for more research on cannabis that could and influence investors to get into the market, said Michael Correia, a D.C. lobbyist with the National Cannabis Industry Association, in a session called “Local and Federal Policy: What’s Next for NJ’s Cannabis Marketplace. headtopics.com

The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission made sure to remind potential candidates that they have began accepting social equity applications for. Applications from “diversely-owned businesses” will open Dec. 27 and all other applicants will be able to apply March 27, officials said.tentatively in November, officials said.

Read more:

njdotcom »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. adds some mystery to an otherwise boring presidential nomination processNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

My miscarriages showed me the importance of expanding reproductive health careNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

New Jersey gas station clerk accused of taking photos up skirts of hundreds of customersA gas station employee is under arrest after police say he used his phone to take or try to take inappropriate pictures of women hundreds of times.

New charges accuse Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey acting as foreign agent: indictmentThe superseding indictment appears to mark the first time a sitting member of Congress has ever been charged with conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.

Drug Enforcement Administration New Jersey Field Division hosts 2nd annual Family Summit on FentanylFamily summits are being held throughout October by DEA field divisions around the country.

Security team keeping watchful eye on Jewish community centers in New Jersey, DelawareLocal Jewish communities remain on heightened alert following a barbaric surprise attack carried out by Hama terrorists in Israel that left hundreds dead.