Hundreds attend funeral for high school band director who died in bus crash

A high school band director who died when a bus crashed while carrying students from New York to a band camp in Pennsylvania last week was remembered as a dedicated teacher with a zest for life. Monsignor Jim Lisante said Pellettiere “was here to leave the world better than she found it.” Lisante asked, “Did Gina know she would live 43 years? Of course not, but she packed a lot into those years.

”

Padden said Pellettiere “lived life to the fullest.” Pellettiere’s survivors include her parents and the 2-year-old son she was raising as a single mother.

that hundreds of students, parents, co-workers and community members attended Pellettiere’s funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church.

Pellettiere’s survivors include her parents and the 2-year-old son she was raising as a single mother.

The funeral for Ferrari, a retired social studies teacher who was serving as a chaperone on the band trip, took place Wednesday in Farmingdale and