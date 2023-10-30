Humza Yousaf denies deleting pandemic WhatsApp messages

Humza Yousaf has denied deleting Whatsapp messages relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.Senior government figures during the pandemic, including former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, have been accused of wiping messages or using an auto-delete function.We don't understand rules for WhatsApp - ex-minister

"Government business isn't routinely done over WhatsApp and of course where any decisions were made they were appropriately recorded within our message management system. Mr Yousaf - who served as health secretary from May 2021 before becoming first minister in March 2023 - said government figures were not told to delete messages and that his administration had provided about 13,000 documents to the inquiries.

It has been reported by the Sunday Mail that the former first minister manually deleted messages relating to the pandemic.The Scottish inquiry issued a "do not destroy" order at the beginning of August 2022, meaning it could be an offence for witnesses to have deleted Covid-related messages after that date. headtopics.com

The Scottish government told the inquiry in recent weeks that it needed a formal order under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005 to disclose all of the information due to data privacy concerns.On Thursday, The Times reported that national clinical director Jason Leitch deleted messages every day during the pandemic.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison is expected to make a statement on the issue in the Scottish Parliament, possibly as early as Tuesday. "I find this quite insulting and disrespectful to the bereaved families who lost loved ones during the pandemic because they were promised answers, they were promised full co-operation and that simply hasn't happened," she told BBC Scotland News.Ms Baillie said she was "astonished" the Scottish government had only recently requested an order to provide data to the UK inquiry. headtopics.com

