Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Severe Malnutrition and Lack of Aid

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen as the Israel i blockade and recent conflict have left thousands of Palestinians without access to basic necessities. According to the United Nations , almost one-third of babies and toddlers under the age of 2 in northern Gaza are suffering from severe malnutrition. At least 28 children have already died due to lack of food and water.

While Israel has made some commitments to ease the situation, including opening ports and crossings for aid delivery, more needs to be done to address bottlenecks and delays. The international community must work together to ensure the safety and well-being of the people in Gaza

